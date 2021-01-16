Percentage of positive COVID tests drops below 15 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 429,391 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, January 16, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 6,757 from the 422,634 reported Friday, a larger increase than the 4,795 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

[Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts]

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 237,855 doses of vaccine were administered in Virginia as of Friday. Saturday’s numbers have not been released.

4,764,813 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 14.7% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 15.2% reported Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 5,706 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Friday’s count of 5,656.

3,119 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Friday’s count of 3,147.

35,095 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.