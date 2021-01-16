Suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted after multiple robberies throughout Allegany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Clifton Forge Police Department, along with the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, is asking for help after a suspect broke into a vehicle Friday night, stole a gun and used the weapon to steal a separate vehicle.

The initial break-in to a vehicle occurred along McCormick Boulevard, followed shortly after by the armed robbery of the second vehicle on Rose Avenue. The suspect left the area in a 2003 silver Ford Escape with VA plates: 5523LM traveling north on Route 606 towards Bath County.

He is described as a black man in his early 20′s, standing at approximately 5-feet-10 inches and wearing an orange sweatshirt with black pants.

Any potential sightings should be called into the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Department at 540-965-1770 ext. 100. Any helpful tips about either case can be directed to Sergeant Travis Ledford with the Clifton Forge Police Department at 540-965-1770 ext. 1.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.