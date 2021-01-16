Advertisement

Suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted after multiple robberies throughout Allegany County

Any helpful tips can be called into 540-965-1770 ext. 100
Courtesy Clifton Forge Police Department
Courtesy Clifton Forge Police Department(Clifton Forge Police Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Clifton Forge Police Department, along with the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, is asking for help after a suspect broke into a vehicle Friday night, stole a gun and used the weapon to steal a separate vehicle.

The initial break-in to a vehicle occurred along McCormick Boulevard, followed shortly after by the armed robbery of the second vehicle on Rose Avenue. The suspect left the area in a 2003 silver Ford Escape with VA plates: 5523LM traveling north on Route 606 towards Bath County.

He is described as a black man in his early 20′s, standing at approximately 5-feet-10 inches and wearing an orange sweatshirt with black pants.

Any potential sightings should be called into the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Department at 540-965-1770 ext. 100. Any helpful tips about either case can be directed to Sergeant Travis Ledford with the Clifton Forge Police Department at 540-965-1770 ext. 1.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers fear with the federal pause on evictions ending January 31, they could lose their...
Local Jackson Hewitt customer speaks out about missing stimulus check
Mugshot of James Brooks, charged with DUI Manslaughter in the death of a woman in a crash
Man arrested after alleged hit-and-run that led to woman’s death
Winter Weather Advisories continue into Sunday morning.
Quiet, but still cold Sunday
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Gavel
Rocky Mount officials release statement on police officers charged with federal offenses

Latest News

Bad Conditions For Bent Mountain Road Friday
Bad Conditions For Bent Mountain Road Friday
NRV Students Get Ready For Class
NRV Students Get Ready For Class
VT Vaccine Rollout
VT Vaccine Rollout
COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE INFO: Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts