A mix of sun and clouds today.

Mountain snow returns later today as our next system move in.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More sun is expected today
  • Another system approaches later today
  • Mountain snow and wind linger into the start of the week.

SUNDAY

Cloudy and cold this morning with some breezy winds in the mountains. Clouds look to decrease today with more sun expected to the east. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Another slow moving system moves in later today bringing more clouds, light snow, and winds to the Western mountains.

Breezy winds linger in the mountains today.
Breezy winds linger in the mountains today.(Grey)
Another disturbance move in later today.
Another disturbance move in later today.(Grey)

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Cold, quiet weather will take continue for the first half of the week. Passing weak disturbances will likely keep clouds and light snow along the Western slope of the mountains. Winds will remain breezy to windy through Tuesday. Much of the region will remain dry and partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Conditions look a little calmer on Wednesday with more sunshine and winds starting to slow down. Highs look to to be in the 40s with a few 50s to the east.

END OF THE WEEK

Another system looks to bring better rain and mountain snow chances late Thursday into Friday morning.

