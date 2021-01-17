Advertisement

Local NAACP branch holds virtual service honoring Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Va. (WDBJ) - Celebrations are taking place Sunday and Monday for Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. But this year, many events are virtual due to the pandemic.

The Montgomery County, Radford City and Floyd County branch of the NAACP held a virtual service Sunday honoring the life and legacy of King. Branch and community members tuned in on Zoom and Facebook Live.

The celebration started off with song and led into an announcement of community service awards.

“It is important that we continue acknowledging the tremendous contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King that were made to our country and to our world. Because of all his work, we have reaped the benefits, and we know that we must continue his legacy through our work and our giving back,” The NAACP Branch President, Deborah Travis, said.

Travis shared King’s message of helping others and then gave out the awards.. This group awards two people every year for their contributions to their communities in honor of King.

“I want to thank Martin Luther King, who has taught us that we must work, we must work in love, prayer and peace,” one of the award recipients said.

Local youth were involved in the ceremony, like Blacksburg High School student Tyler Graves. She’s the Youth Council President for this NAACP branch, and she read a poem for King.

A local musician also played an original composition giving praise to King.

This virtual service comes alongside many that are being held all over the nation to honor King on his birthday,

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

