Salem Fire-EMS members cheer on fellow paramedic after 36-day hospital stay battling COVID-19

Devin Turner tears up as Fire-EMS members cheer for him.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Salem Fire-EMS paramedic has just left the hospital today after a long stay battling COVID-19.

Salem Fire-EMS, Roanoke Fire-EMS and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue members cheered for Devin Turner, as he was wheeled out of LewisGale Hospital.

Some people also held up signs with sweet messages to congratulate him.

40-year-old Turner spent 36 days in the hospital and was on a ventilator for 12 of them. He survived COVID-19 and now his fellow Fire-EMS members are here to show Turner how much they care.

“We see it every day on our ambulances, we’re running COVID calls, but when it hits one of our brothers, we want to make sure we show support for him and his family,” John Prillaman, Fire Chief of Salem Fire-EMS, said.

Turner’s wife said Turrner wants to thank the LewisGale staff for saving his life.

