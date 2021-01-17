State Police identify driver in fatal Friday morning Giles County crash

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - State Police say James E. Sanders, 64 of Pembroke, died Friday morning at the hospital after crashing his vehicle along Route 460.

Crews responded at around 10:15 to the single-vehicle crash near Route 758 where a 1990 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was traveling west before it ran off the highway, went through the median through the eastbound lanes, and overturned off the road.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

