Suspect wanted for allegedly shooting out of vehicle window in Madison Heights

No injuries were reported
Courtesy Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Amherst County Sheriff's Office(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Zachary Logan Brown Saturday after responding to the Main St. area of Madison Heights for a report of shots being fired from a vehicle.

Warrants were granted and are outstanding for reckless handling of a firearm, shooting from a vehicle, and driving on a revoked license.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-946-9373 ext. 5 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

