Suspect wanted for allegedly shooting out of vehicle window in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Zachary Logan Brown Saturday after responding to the Main St. area of Madison Heights for a report of shots being fired from a vehicle.

Warrants were granted and are outstanding for reckless handling of a firearm, shooting from a vehicle, and driving on a revoked license.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-946-9373 ext. 5 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.