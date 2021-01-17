VDH working to fix vaccine data backlog, does not expect increase in doses

The Virginia Department of Health is working to fix data backlogs when it comes to COVID vaccines.

A delay in reporting shows that only about a third of the total number of doses distributed have been administered. However, according to the state’s vaccine coordinator, the discrepancy between the numbers is in part due to the fact that the information has not been entered.

VDH says it has hired ten new people to help fix these data entry issues.

“Our future allocations, our ability to get more vaccine into Virginia is really going to be dependent on having clear, accurate data and knowing exactly how much vaccine has been used,” VDH Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said.

At this point, VDH does not expect to receive an increase in its weekly vaccine doses from the federal government until a new COVID vaccine hits the market.

This past week, the department requested 300,000 doses, but only received 106,000.

As different health districts enter new phases of the vaccine rollout, Avula is asking for eligible patients to wait for their shots if they can.

“Let’s let the folks who are most susceptible to this disease get vaccinated first, and I just think we are going to have to allow for that to happen given the fact that we are not going to get the doses we need likely for a few months,” Avula said.

VDH expects to see more health districts enter Phase 1B next week. Under that phase more essential workers, as well as people 65 and older, and those 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions will qualify for the vaccine.

