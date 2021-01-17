Advertisement

Virginia adds nearly 10K COVID cases in single day

(WABI)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 439,305 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, January 17, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 9,914 from the 429,391 reported Saturday, a larger increase than the 6,757 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

[Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts]

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 283,342 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Sunday. That’s up from the 263,143 doses reported on Saturday.

4,807,396 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Sunday, with a 14.2% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 14.7% reported Saturday.

As of Sunday, there are 5,729 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Saturday’s count of 5,706.

3,058 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Saturday’s count of 3,119.

35,276 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers fear with the federal pause on evictions ending January 31, they could lose their...
Local Jackson Hewitt customer speaks out about missing stimulus check
More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets have been recalled because of concerns they could...
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
Courtesy Clifton Forge Police Department
Man considered armed and dangerous wanted after robberies in Alleghany County
Percentage of positive COVID tests drops below 15 in Virginia
Courtesy Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Suspect wanted for allegedly shooting out of vehicle window in Madison Heights

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE INFO: Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts
Ann and Ernest "Ronald" Wilkins, ages 59 and 66, were married 33 years before dying from...
Couple married 33 years dies from COVID-19 just 1 day apart
The couple had many plans for 2021, including getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Their friends hope...
Friends advocate for COVID-19 vaccine after Indianapolis couple dies from virus
VDH working to fix vaccine data backlog, does not expect increase in doses