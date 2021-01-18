Bedford residents express opposition to proposed Governor’s Hill development

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Nestled far below the Bedford County mountains sits the quiet neighborhood of Governor’s Hill.

Residents of this community are raising their voices over a proposal for a new development.

“They’re planning on clearcutting about 44 acres of wooded land and putting in 232 townhouses,” said Dave Wonnacott.

Wonnacott moved to his new home here in 2019.

Chosen for lack of traffic and disruption, he says the new proposal - which calls for new townhomes to be built over the course of 12 years - would create just that.

“You name it, going in and out of here for 12 years plus all the residential traffic coming in and out of here is just going to be just not what we ever thought about when we bought this house,” said Wonnacott.

The plan calls for a new road only feet from Wonnacott’s house on Emerald View Court and at the Crest Ridge Drive and Emerald Crest Drive intersection.

Other residents who didn’t want to go on camera said they agree with Wonnacott, but that the problems don’t end with the traffic.

Environmental concerns also take the spotlight with the clearing of the land.

“We’re very concerned about that, the wildlife, the loss of all the trees, all of those are big concerns,” said Wonnacott.

Wonnacott also says the value of the existing homes could go down if the proposal comes to fruition.

“If this development is put in, it’s going to decrease our property values and that’s something nobody really wants,” said Wonnacott.

The issue will be taken up by town council next Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.