Distillery, owner, facing criminal environmental charges

(ky3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia distillery and its owner have been indicted on multiple charges involving illegal dumping of industrial waste.

A Shenandoah County grand jury returned a 115-count indictment last week against Filibuster Distillery LLC and Siddharth Dilawri.

The alleged offenses include discharging industrial waste without a permit into a state water and discharging industrial waste into a publicly owned waste treatment works.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in a news release that the charges follow a two-year investigation and are the first criminal indictments related to environmental violations brought by his office and the state Department of Environmental Quality.

