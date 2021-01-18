Advertisement

Elon Elementary to temp. halt on-site learning after two individuals test positive for COVID-19

Those contacted are to stay at home and monitor for symptoms and practice social distancing for 14 days from last contact
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Elon Elementary School is temporarily stopping all on-site instruction after two individuals within the school community have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the announcement Monday from Amherst County Public Schools, the building will reopen Monday, January 25.

Anyone identified as a risk for being exposed will be contacted by the Central Virginia Health Department and/or Amherst County Public Schools. Those contacted are to stay at home and monitor for symptoms and practice social distancing for 14 days from your last contact.

