Governor Northam gives remarks at virtual MLK Day event

The event was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam spoke at a virtual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event Monday morning.

That event was the fifth annual Dr. King Day of Advocacy.

Lawmakers from around the state joined virtually to discuss issues and legislation impacting communities of color.

Topics included marijuana legalization, school resource officers and environmental issues.

Governor Northam joined the call to share his thoughts and honor Dr. King.

“Martin Luther King, he did amazing, heroic work and while we have continued to follow in his footsteps, we still have a lot more work to do,” said Northam.

That event is usually held in person but was done virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

