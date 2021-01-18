Advertisement

Knoxville bar receives shocking $5,000 tip

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Knoxville bar owner took to Facebook after his employees at a local bar received a shocking tip Saturday.

Scott West, owner of Preservation Pub, shared a photo Saturday afternoon of a customer leaving a $5,000 tip to his bartenders.

Ashley Coleman, a bartender who worked that night shared what happened on Scott’s Facebook post:

“Last night, Dave and I were working at Preservation Pub when one of our guests ordered a round for the bar, signed his tab and said, ‘Thank you so much- I wanted to make sure I took care of y’all.’ We didn’t think anything of it until the end of the night, when we discovered that he left a $5,000 tip,” said Ashley Coleman, bartender at Preservation Pub. “Understandably, we were a bit taken aback. Dave and I are beyond grateful. COVID hasn’t been kind to any of us but it’s been especially difficult for those of us working in the service industry. Smaller capacities and early curfews have had a devastating financial impact for the majority of us. So, cheers to you Good Samaritan, whoever you are, thank you so much for your generosity!”

