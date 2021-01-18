KPD investigating after ‘death’ spray-painted on Knoxville mayor’s garage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police said an investigation is underway after the home of Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon was vandalized.

According to KPD, officers responded to a reported vandalism at Kincannon’s home Sunday evening. Officers said the word ‘death’ was spray-painted in black along the side of the garage.

Witnesses told investigators he was walking his dog when a man walked out from behind the garage.

Kincannon said she was getting ready to eat dinner with her family just before 7 p.m. when the family dog began barking, Compass reported.

The witness alongside Kincannon confronted to suspect, who reportedly ran to his car and fled the scene.

“He wouldn’t talk to us,” Kincannon said in an interview with Compass. “He looked around like a guilty scumbag who’d been caught in the act.”

Kincannon told Compass in an interview, that she did not believe the incident was a random act of vandalism.

“He came to my house because I’m the mayor, I’m certain of that,” Kincannon said.

The suspect is believed to be driving an older model white Toyota Camry with Tennessee tags. Kincannon described the suspect as 5′9″ and dressed in black pants, a black and gray jacket, a black face mask with orange UT logos and a black knit hat.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.

