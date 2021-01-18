Advertisement

More than 7,000 new COVID cases reported in VA Monday

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 446,550 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, January 18, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 7,245 from the 439,305 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 9,914 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

[Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts]

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 324,965 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday. That’s up from the 283,342 doses reported on Sunday.

4,852,729 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 14% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 14.2% reported Sunday.

As of Monday, there are 5,739 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Sunday’s count of 5,729.

3,151 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Sunday’s count of 3,058.

35,476 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets have been recalled because of concerns they could...
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
Customers fear with the federal pause on evictions ending January 31, they could lose their...
Local Jackson Hewitt customer speaks out about missing stimulus check
Virginia adds nearly 10K COVID cases in single day
State Police identify driver in fatal Friday morning Giles County crash
Devin Turner tears up as Fire-EMS members cheer for him.
Salem Fire-EMS members cheer on fellow paramedic after 36-day hospital stay battling COVID-19

Latest News

A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
WHO chief lambasts vaccine profits, demands elderly go first
COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE INFO: Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts
The CDC reports at least 88 cases of a highly contagious coronavirus variant, first identified...
US death toll from COVID-19 could reach 500,000 by mid-February
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child