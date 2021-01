WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech grabbed a narrow-margin victory Sunday, defeating Wake Forest 64-60.

Tyrece Radford led the way for the No. 20 Hokies with 20 points.

The Hokies begin ACC play at 5-1 for the second time in school history, moving to an overall record of 11-2.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.