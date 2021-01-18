Report: Drew Brees to retire after playoffs

(WDBJ) - The ageless wonder that is Drew Brees is playing his last game in the Superdome Sunday, as his career will come to a close at the end of the current year’s NFL playoffs.

That according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer in the pregame show Sunday.

“Drew Brees: Tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome,” Glazer said. “If they lose tonight, or if they lose next week, that’ll be the last game he plays in the NFL. I really believe this is it.”

CBS Sports Boston reports Glazer was further pressed on the statement, asking if this was a belief or a report.

“No, that is it. Drew Brees will be done. That’s it. Tom Brady will continue, Drew Brees, this will be his last game in the Superdome.”

Brees, who celebrated his 42nd birthday Friday, has been the Saints quarterback for 15 years after signing as a free agent back in 2006 after a five year beginning to his career with the San Diego Chargers.

He was drafted 32nd overall from Purdue in 2001.

The MVP of Super Bowl XLIV, his only championship, ended the 2020 regular season at the top in all-time passing yards with 80,358 and second for touchdowns with 571.

