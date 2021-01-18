Roanoke County encourages trail safety after weekend rescue

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A trek to the top, that was the goal for many groups Monday taking a hike up Dragons Tooth in Roanoke County.

“It’s beautiful,” Marit Bernston said,

Bernston and her son Sam Lubline enjoyed their walk, but had to turn around before reaching the peak.

“I had to like slide on my feet when I went down it because it was like too icy, I couldn’t walk down it,” Lubline said.

Cutting a hike short can be tough, but Roanoke County Fire and Rescue says that decision could help keep you safe.

“You can see the ice on the trails now and when you get in these steep rocks there can be some very slick places for sure,” Capt. Chad Wheeler said.

Over the weekend the department responded to an emergency at the top of the trail.

It took 17 first responders over 3 hours to complete the rescue.

Those types of calls put a strain on resources, Wheeler said.

“The calls get covered but the response times are sometimes delayed,” he said.

That’s why the department said it needs you to plan ahead before making your trip.

The key to staying safe out on the trails is coming prepared. That means layering up and having the appropriate gear like the correct footwear.

“Because when you get on top of Dragons Tooth it easily could be 10 degrees cooler than it was in the valley,” Wheeler said.

The department said it does not typically see rescue calls from the trails in January but have noticed more people getting outdoors this winter because of the pandemic.

On Monday, the parking lots for both Dragons Tooth and McAfee Knob had many cars, with McAfee almost filled to capacity.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.