Salem organizations to host coat drive this Thursday

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - You can help keep the Salem community warm this week!

The Rotary Club of Salem is partnering with the Interact and Rotaract Clubs of Salem and the Salem Kiwanis Club to collect new and gently used coats and winter items for their 16th annual coat drive. The items will then be donated to Mrs. Drosey’s Coat Closet in Salem. The closet is asking particularly for children’s sizes and X(XX)-Large Adult sizes, along with heavy duty coat hangers.

“Because of the need in the community, I think it’s just a great time for people to kind of help one another whether it be through donations of food, clothes, all the basic essentials,” Jane Johnson, Community Projects Coordinator for the Salem Rotary Club, said.

Those interested in donating can come to the drive-through at the Salem Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Thursday, January 21st. All coats should be clean and brought on hangers if possible.

