Senate gathers on ‘Lobby Day’ under heightened security

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is typically a chance for citizens to use a day off work to meet with their legislators in what’s informally known as lobby day. Gun-rights activists typically make a large, organized appearance each year
Boogaloo Bois stand on the sidewalk on 9th Street in support of lobby day on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Richmond, Va. The day is a chance for citizens to use a day off work to meet with their legislators. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)(John C. Clark | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia state lawmakers met under heightened security Monday amid concerns about possible civil unrest in state capitals in the days leading up to President elect-Joe Biden’s inauguration. Several gun-rights advocates came to Richmond on Monday, some of them heavily armed.

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is typically a chance for citizens to use a day off work to meet with their legislators in what’s informally known as lobby day. Gun-rights activists typically make a large, organized appearance each year, and this year planned a series of caravans that intend to drive through the city decked out in pro-gun messages.

The main organizer has pledged the event will be peaceful.

