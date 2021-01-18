Unsettled conditions continue today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mountains snow showers linger through mid morning

Gusty winds expected through the day

A more wide spread rain/snow event could happen Thursday morning

MONDAY

Snow showers are moving through ahead of a weak cold front this morning. Snow look to taper off by mid morning. Winds turn gusty behind the front and could gust 20-40 mph at higher elevations. Skies look to clear some with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 30s and lower 40s.

Winds become gusty and linger into the afternoon. (Grey)

A mix of sun and clouds with windy conditions. (Grey)

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

The jet stream looks to linger bringing multiple weak disturbances to our region. This will likely keep clouds and light snow along the western slope of the mountains. Winds will also remain breezy to windy into the middle of the week. Much of the region will remain dry and partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s.

THURSDAY

Some models are showing another weak low tracking to our South. This could bring a more wide spread rain/snow event early on Thursday morning. As of now it looks to be moving quickly and moisture looks limited which means this will be a limited event. Highs return to the 40s and 50s, by Thursday afternoon.