UVA offering resource to help educators discuss issues of race, justice in the classroom

Courtesy WVIR
Courtesy WVIR(WVIR)
By Patrick Huddleston
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A new online resource offered by UVA School of Education and Human Development’s Center for Race and Public Education in the South aims to support K-12 teachers and students grappling with issues of race and justice.

Educating for Democracy includes individual lesson plans, integrated units, independent activities, and other materials. The goal is to have students learn by engaging in peer-to-peer civic discourse based on historical content related to issues of race and justice in the U.S.

“We thought it was really important to have these critical dialogues around race and racial ethnic identity, to really become this democracy that we’re all trying to hold on to,” Johari Harris, research assistant professor at the School of Education and Human Development, said.

The resource hub will be continuously updated and new material added. The instructional resources are designed to be flexible to needs of unique classroom environments. Resources can be used as supplementary materials or integrated into existing classroom programs.

The resource is free to use.

