Advertisement

Virginia State Police issue senior alert for missing Charlotte County man

According to State Police, officials are looking for Richard L. Bankston, 74. He’s described as...
According to State Police, officials are looking for Richard L. Bankston, 74. He’s described as a white male, 6′1″, 200 pounds, with blue eyes and balding hair. He may be driving a 2007 gold Toyota Camry with the license plates, AED-6053.(WDBJ7)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert Monday on behalf of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s office as they search for a missing man in his 70s.

According to State Police, officials are looking for Richard L. Bankston, 74. He’s described as a white male, 6′1″, 200 pounds, with blue eyes and balding hair.

He was last seen Monday afternoon around 12:30 on Richardson Road in Keysville, Virginia. Deputies say he could be wearing a long sleeve dark shirt, dark nylon sweatpants, white tennis shoes, a dark colored jacket and a stocking cap. He may be driving a 2007 gold Toyota Camry with the license plates, AED-6053.

Bankston is said to have a cognitive impairment and State Police report that his disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 434-542-5141 or by visiting VA Senior Alert.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets have been recalled because of concerns they could...
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
Customers fear with the federal pause on evictions ending January 31, they could lose their...
Local Jackson Hewitt customer speaks out about missing stimulus check
Virginia adds nearly 10K COVID cases in single day
Devin Turner tears up as Fire-EMS members cheer for him.
Salem Fire-EMS members cheer on fellow paramedic after 36-day hospital stay battling COVID-19
State Police identify driver in fatal Friday morning Giles County crash

Latest News

Franklin County Schools Emergency School Board Monday
Franklin County Schools Emergency School Board Monday
A Look At What You Can Learn From Rescue Dog Behavior
A Look At What You Can Learn From Rescue Dog Behavior
Generic Coronavirus
Elon Elementary to temp. halt on-site learning after two individuals test positive for COVID-19
Advocates addressed legislation moving through the General Assembly right now, both bills they...
Virginia’s gun reform advocates go virtual for Lobby Day 2021