Virginia State Police issue senior alert for missing Charlotte County man

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert Monday on behalf of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s office as they search for a missing man in his 70s.

According to State Police, officials are looking for Richard L. Bankston, 74. He’s described as a white male, 6′1″, 200 pounds, with blue eyes and balding hair.

He was last seen Monday afternoon around 12:30 on Richardson Road in Keysville, Virginia. Deputies say he could be wearing a long sleeve dark shirt, dark nylon sweatpants, white tennis shoes, a dark colored jacket and a stocking cap. He may be driving a 2007 gold Toyota Camry with the license plates, AED-6053.

Bankston is said to have a cognitive impairment and State Police report that his disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 434-542-5141 or by visiting VA Senior Alert.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.