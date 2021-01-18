Virginia Western Community College celebrates MLK Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As many enjoy a day off today, it was a “day on” for Virginia Western Community College in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The school hosted a series of virtual events including a presentation from keynote speaker Judith James, a peace activist from California who now lives in Virginia.

“We must seek to heal the racial wounds and trauma from racism that is rooted in the United States history of slavery,” Judith James said.

James talked about MLK’s emphasis on community and encouraged people to find ways to build their own sense of community.

She says the only way to do that is to be brave, to love one another and to serve one another as best as we can.

