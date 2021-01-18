Advertisement

Virginia Western Community College celebrates MLK Day

Virginia Western Community College
Virginia Western Community College(WBDJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As many enjoy a day off today, it was a “day on” for Virginia Western Community College in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The school hosted a series of virtual events including a presentation from keynote speaker Judith James, a peace activist from California who now lives in Virginia.

“We must seek to heal the racial wounds and trauma from racism that is rooted in the United States history of slavery,” Judith James said.

James talked about MLK’s emphasis on community and encouraged people to find ways to build their own sense of community.

She says the only way to do that is to be brave, to love one another and to serve one another as best as we can.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets have been recalled because of concerns they could...
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
Customers fear with the federal pause on evictions ending January 31, they could lose their...
Local Jackson Hewitt customer speaks out about missing stimulus check
Virginia adds nearly 10K COVID cases in single day
Devin Turner tears up as Fire-EMS members cheer for him.
Salem Fire-EMS members cheer on fellow paramedic after 36-day hospital stay battling COVID-19
State Police identify driver in fatal Friday morning Giles County crash

Latest News

Some coats have already been donated for the Salem Coat Drive being held this Thursday, January...
Salem organizations to host coat drive this Thursday
Kawuan Ray was just 18-years-old when he died suddenly last month.
Community remembers Kawuan Ray through playing a sport he loved
Trail Safety
Roanoke County encourages trail safety after weekend rescue
Courtesy WVIR
UVA offering resource to help educators discuss issues of race, justice in the classroom