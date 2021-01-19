Advertisement

ACC postpones Virginia Tech, Boston College basketball game due to positive COVID test

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) left, and Tyrece Radford (23) defend Dukes's Jeremy Roach (3)...
Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) left, and Tyrece Radford (23) defend Dukes's Jeremy Roach (3) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Tuesday January12 2021. Virginia Tech won the game 74-67. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) (MATT GENTRY PHOTOS, THE ROANOKE TIMES | (AP Photo / MATT GENRTY, The Roanoke Times, Pool))
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WDBJ) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday the men’s basketball game between Boston College and Virginia Tech would be postponed.

The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, January 20 at VT.

The postponement is due to a positive test within Boston College’s men’s basketball program. Quarantining and contact tracing have been performed, and the team is adhering to the outlined protocols in the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

Clemson will now play at Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest will compete against North Carolina at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter
Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Smoking while on oxygen caused Roanoke house fire, explosion
More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets have been recalled because of concerns they could...
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
Generic Coronavirus
More than 7,000 new COVID cases reported in VA Monday
Devin Turner tears up as Fire-EMS members cheer for him.
Salem Fire-EMS members cheer on fellow paramedic after 36-day hospital stay battling COVID-19

Latest News

No. 20 Hokies secure close win on the road at Wake Forest, 64-60
Report: Drew Brees to retire after playoffs
No. 18 UVA stomps No. 12 Clemson on the road, 85-50
Liberty men’s basketball bounces back for 68-58 victory over Stetson