AMBER Alert issued for 5-year-old boy in Charlottesville, believed to be in extreme danger

The female in question was last seen driving a 1997 red Honda CRV with VA plates: UMM-2229.
Courtesy Virginia State Police
Courtesy Virginia State Police
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police, along with the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse, is asking for the public’s help in locating five-year-old Bricen Kent Mwanawabene, who was last seen at 1528 Cherry Avenue on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger, according to State Police.

He is Black, with black hair and brown eyes. The child stands at 3-feet-tall and weighs 45 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, blue puff style coat, a blue stocking cap and black and green light-up shoes.

Mwanawabene is believed to have been abducted on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. by Kerlie Johnson Gage, a Black female with brown eyes who stands at 5-feet-4 inches tall. She weighs 250 pounds.

Gage was last seen driving a 1997 red Honda CRV with VA plates: UMM-2229.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-977-4000.

