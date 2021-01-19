Advertisement

Amherst County officials consider resolution opposing boating access site fees

The resolution comes only weeks after a new law began, stating anyone using a Department of Wildlife Resources boating access site must have a permit
Currently, folks who use Department of Wildlife Resources boating access sites must have a...
Currently, folks who use Department of Wildlife Resources boating access sites must have a permit, with some exceptions.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Mill Creek Lake Park sits just off Route 60 with open waters that are inviting for boaters.

On Tuesday, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors will make a decision impacting that area and others.

“Do you want to continue to rely on DWR maintenance fees or do you want to take care of the boat ramps [ourselves]?” said Dean Rodgers, county administrator.

Rodgers says that’s the question the board will face Tuesday night.

Currently, anyone who uses a boating access point like the one at Mill Creek has to have an access permit.

Those with a hunting or fishing license are exempt.

However, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says Amherst County’s case is different from some others.

“They own it, so they have a right to decide how they want to proceed at this point,” said Pete Schula with DWR.

Even though Amherst County owns the land, they have an agreement with DWR to maintain it.

If the resolution passes, the county would then be responsible for all the maintenance.

“We can tell DWR, okay, thank you very much, we’ll take over maintenance. Now, public, you don’t have to pay a fee at our facilities,” said Rodgers.

In other localities where DWR owns the land, the law will continue to be enforced.

The new access permit costs $4 a day or $23 a year.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Smoking while on oxygen caused Roanoke house fire, explosion
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter
More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets have been recalled because of concerns they could...
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
Generic Coronavirus
More than 7,000 new COVID cases reported in VA Monday
Devin Turner tears up as Fire-EMS members cheer for him.
Salem Fire-EMS members cheer on fellow paramedic after 36-day hospital stay battling COVID-19

Latest News

Hometowns See Shortages Of Vaccines As They Enter Phase 1B
Hometowns See Shortages Of Vaccines As They Enter Phase 1B
The "blessing bags" are carried into Miriam's House Tuesday.
Miriam’s House receives large ‘blessing bags’ donation
COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE INFO: Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts
Caldwell County native Eric Church to perform National Anthem at Super Bowl this year