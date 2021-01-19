Advertisement

Bristol Motor Speedway serves as COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru

The stands sit empty as drivers prepare for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
The stands sit empty as drivers prepare for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Bristol, Tenn. The race will be run without fans in the stands due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bristol Motor Speedway will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination location.

According to a release on the Bristol Motor Speedway website, vaccines will be distributed at the Dragway starting Thursday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The drive-thru vaccination opportunity is currently available to people who qualify as Phase 1a1 and 1a2 and individuals who are 75 years of age and older.

“We are proud to partner with the Sullivan County Health Department and open our facility to assist with the COVID-19 vaccination process,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway & Dragway. “Anytime we are presented with an opportunity to utilize this great facility to support our community, especially an initiative of this magnitude, we are eager to help.”

No appointment is necessary. Individuals receiving the vaccine must remain inside their vehicle. To find the latest scheduling information for when the drive-thru will be open visit the Sullivan County Health Department Website.

