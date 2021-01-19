Caldwell County native Eric Church to perform National Anthem at Super Bowl this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Eric Church, a Caldwell County native and Appalachian State graduate, will sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, the NFL announced on Tuesday.

Church, who was born in Granite Falls, N.C., will perform the song with Jazmine Sullivan ahead of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 7.

Church is considered to be a country-rock performer.

He has produced several singles that made it on the Billboard country top charts.

Church is the first country artist to perform at the Super Bowl since Luke Bryan, who sang the National Anthem in 2017.

