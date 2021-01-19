COVID percent positive rate down in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 451,076 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, January 19, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 4,526 from the 446,550 reported Monday, a smaller increase than the 7,245 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 324,965 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday. That’s up from the 283,342 doses reported on Sunday. Tuesday’s numbers have not been released yet.

4,878,157 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 13.6% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 14% reported Monday.

As of Tuesday, there are 5,798 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Monday’s count of 5,739.

3,173 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Monday’s count of 3,151.

35,752 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

