One dead, one taken to hospital after house fire with small explosion along Larchwood St. NE

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after fire crews responded Monday to a house fire at around 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Larchwood St. NE.

After finding heavy smoke and flames leaving the building, Roanoke Fire-EMS says a small explosion occurred and blew out the windows.

The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Check back for updates.

