DMV offering convenient service options during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is offering more convenient service options during the COVID-19 pandemic. The changes are a result of the budget Governor Ralph Northam signed in November.

Juvenile licenses, driver training schools, restricted driving privileges and aid for those moving out of the Commonwealth are among the areas affected.

First-time driver’s licenses for those under 18 are typically sent to local Juvenile and Domestic Relations courts for a licensing ceremony, but with the ongoing pandemic, some courts are no longer holding those ceremonies. DMV said it has begun working with the court system to determine which localities are not holding ceremonies, so that credentials can be sent quickly and directly to individuals.

The budget allows the DMV to permit Class B driver training schools and computer-based driver education providers to administer end-of-course tests online during a state of emergency. It also allows in-class curriculum and the parent/student driver education component of courses to be administered online.

Those moving out of the Commonwealth will have longer to obtain new credentials before their Virginia driver’s license or ID card is canceled. Before, customers had 30 days upon leaving Virginia to obtain credentials in their new state. That grace period has now been extended to 90 days.

Customers who had a driver’s license revoked for a non-motor vehicle-related, drug-related offence are able to petition the court for restricted driving privileges. If a petition is granted and a customer is otherwise eligible, they can receive a restricted driver’s license.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how customers interact with DMV,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “DMV is constantly looking for ways to serve customers outside of our customer service centers. These additional updates and changes to policies and procedures will undoubtedly help even more customers during these unprecedented times.”

For more information, visit the DMV’s website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.