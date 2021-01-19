Advertisement

Governor Northam announces 50 new jobs as packaging company expands in Pittsylvania County

Virginia won the project over Colorado, North Carolina and Utah
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (IPG) is expanding its footprint in Pittsylvania County, adding 50 new jobs as it increases production for its e-retail packaging, coatings and films.

Governor Northam announced Tuesday that the packaging products and system company is adding 30,000 square feet to its facility at 1101 Eagle Springs Road and carry out investments of about $45 million over the next four years.

Virginia won the project over Colorado, North Carolina and Utah.

