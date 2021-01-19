Advertisement

InclusiveVT hosts Malcolm X’s daughter on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

InclusiveVT, dedicated to inclusion and diversity at Virginia Tech hosted one of Malcolm X's...
InclusiveVT, dedicated to inclusion and diversity at Virginia Tech hosted one of Malcolm X’s daughters as a keynote speaker.(Virginia Tech)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -InclusiveVT, dedicated to inclusion and diversity at Virginia Tech, hosted one of Malcolm X’s daughters as a keynote speaker.

Ilyasah Shabazz spent the first part of the conversation reflecting on events of the past year and their significance when it comes to black history. She also says it’s important that we do more to make sure the events of Jan. 6 never happen again, that everyone’s role in the fight will be different.

“Look at the insurrectionists who charged the White House.,” Shabazz said. “This is something that has continued and persisted throughout history.”

Shabazz just published a new book this month, The Awakening of Malcolm X, about her father’s time in prison. She says Malcolm X dedicated his life traveling the world to tell people about the struggle for African Americans and was close with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

You can watch the entire conversation here.

