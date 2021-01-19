Advertisement

Man catches more than 20,000 pounds of carp in Middle Tenn. lake

More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake
More than 20,000 pounds of carp caught in Kentucky Lake(Neil Matlock)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tenn. (WVLT) - One man caught more than 20,000 pounds of carp in a Middle Tennessee lake, according to his post on Facebook.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared the post by Neil Matlock saying, “#waroncarp Good haul Neil Matlock!”

Matlock said the fish were caught in the Kentucky Lake.

Asian Carp is an invasive species of fish that TWRA uses many methods to remove from bodies of water across the state. However, they’re not yet known to be established in East Tennessee.

Anyone who catches a carp in East Tennessee is asked to save the fish by putting it on ice and contact TWRA immediately or take a photo of the fish and email it to ans.twra@tn.gov.

Matlock reported catching a total of 24,626 pounds of carp on January 14.

#waroncarp Good haul Neil Matlock!

Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Monday, January 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Smoking while on oxygen caused Roanoke house fire, explosion
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter
More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets have been recalled because of concerns they could...
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
Generic Coronavirus
More than 7,000 new COVID cases reported in VA Monday
Devin Turner tears up as Fire-EMS members cheer for him.
Salem Fire-EMS members cheer on fellow paramedic after 36-day hospital stay battling COVID-19

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE INFO: Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts
Caldwell County native Eric Church to perform National Anthem at Super Bowl this year
File photo
Charlottesville teenager leads family effort to provide home cooked meals for city’s homeless community
Governor Northam announces 50 new jobs as packaging company expands in Pittsylvania County
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, Dolly Parton performs at the 53rd annual CMA Awards in...
Dolly Parton celebrates 75th birthday, wishes for ‘more kindness’