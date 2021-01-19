Advertisement

Miriam’s House receives large ‘blessing bags’ donation

The "blessing bags" are carried into Miriam's House Tuesday.
The "blessing bags" are carried into Miriam's House Tuesday.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Miriam’s House got a truckload of help Tuesday morning.

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation delivered over 270 “blessing bags” to them.

Those bags contain essential items to help Miriam’s in their mission to end homelessness.

Things like gloves, socks, and snacks can be found inside.

Miriam’s House credits the community to looking out for their neighbors.

“This is just one more super tangible way that the community expresses that homelessness is not acceptable, that we believe that everyone should be in housing, and that we wanna help our neighbors who are unsheltered,” said Sarah Quarantotto, executive director.

The items were brought in through a drive held by the parks and recreation department. This is the third consecutive year of that drive.

Miriam’s House says the donation should last six to eight months.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Smoking while on oxygen caused Roanoke house fire, explosion
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter
More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets have been recalled because of concerns they could...
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
Generic Coronavirus
More than 7,000 new COVID cases reported in VA Monday
Devin Turner tears up as Fire-EMS members cheer for him.
Salem Fire-EMS members cheer on fellow paramedic after 36-day hospital stay battling COVID-19

Latest News

Hometowns See Shortages Of Vaccines As They Enter Phase 1B
Hometowns See Shortages Of Vaccines As They Enter Phase 1B
Currently, folks who use Department of Wildlife Resources boating access sites must have a...
Amherst County officials consider resolution opposing boating access site fees
COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE INFO: Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts
Caldwell County native Eric Church to perform National Anthem at Super Bowl this year