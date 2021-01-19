Miriam’s House receives large ‘blessing bags’ donation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Miriam’s House got a truckload of help Tuesday morning.

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation delivered over 270 “blessing bags” to them.

Those bags contain essential items to help Miriam’s in their mission to end homelessness.

Things like gloves, socks, and snacks can be found inside.

Miriam’s House credits the community to looking out for their neighbors.

“This is just one more super tangible way that the community expresses that homelessness is not acceptable, that we believe that everyone should be in housing, and that we wanna help our neighbors who are unsheltered,” said Sarah Quarantotto, executive director.

The items were brought in through a drive held by the parks and recreation department. This is the third consecutive year of that drive.

Miriam’s House says the donation should last six to eight months.

