Montgomery County elementary school renovations underway

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Big changes are coming to several elementary schools in Montgomery County as the district works to make way toward the future. The county is preparing for more growth in Christiansburg.

At Christiansburg Elementary School, it has completely outgrown the building with spaces filled in mobile units outside and the school being out-of-date.

That’s right, Melissa. That and the fact that every usable space in this building is full. The district is hopeful the upgrades here and at two other elementary schools will last 50 years.

“This is needed just to address capacity issues primarily and it’s time to bring these buildings up to the 21st century,” said Assistant Superintendent for Operations Tommy Krantz.

For instance, rooms like Ms. Grant’s have no door to separate from the other classrooms.

“It has been a long time coming,” said Christiansburg Elementary School Principal Malinda Morgan.

Morgan said she is excited for the kids to be part of as their building completely transforms in the next year and some change.

“When it is safe for everyone to return to the schools it’ll allow for us to have volunteers to come in and be able to work with students. We don’t have those types of extra rooms at this point.”

Crews are out almost every day possible to make it happen. At CES they’re creating eight new classrooms and a gym. The project is slated to come in around $38 million with $35 million of that coming from the county.

“To deliver high quality services for our students and give them the best opportunities to be successful both in school and as they graduate,” Krantz said. “The community, the school system are all committed to getting it done.”

The goal is for these upgrades slated to last half a century.

“Just being able to have a building that’s new and renovated and in this area will be so great for them just to be part of that process knowing that they were here and part of it,” Morgan said.

Christiansburg Primary and Belview Elementary are also included in this group of upgrades. The phase one addons to CES are slated to be done by November. Renovations inside the building for phase two should be complete next September.

Christiansburg High School is up on deck next for upgrades.

