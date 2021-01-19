Advertisement

Partly sunny today with a gusty wind

Weak waves will bring mountain snow showers today and tomorrow.
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Several disturbances bring mountain snow and wind
  • Near-normal temperatures

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

The jet stream looks to bring several more disturbances to our region Tuesday and Wednesday. This will likely keep clouds and light snow along the western sides of the mountains along the VA/NC border. Occasionally, winds will be strong enough to blow those snow showers over the mountains into the NRV, Highlands, and in rare cases, the Roanoke Valley.

Speaking of winds, these will turn gusty both Tuesday and Wednesday, reaching 20-30mph. We could see a few higher gusts in Wednesday. Aside from that much of the region will remain dry under partly sunny conditions and highs in the 30s and 40s.

We could see wind gusts in the 20-30mph range with a few higher gusts on Wednesday.
We could see wind gusts in the 20-30mph range with a few higher gusts on Wednesday.(WDBJ)

THURSDAY

A few models are showing another weak low tracking from Texas, through the Deep South, and off the coast of Georgia Thursday. As of now, models show much of this system staying to our south. Should it slip northward, we may see some light snow or wintry mix early Thursday morning.

If a southern storm could slip northward, we may see a light wintry mix.
If a southern storm could slip northward, we may see a light wintry mix.(WDBJ)

