Southside health districts are being directly impacted by vaccine shortages

In the southside, Martinsville, Danville, and Pittsylvania County are all seeing spikes in new COVID case rates, as they entered phase 1-B of vaccinations.
By Kendall Davis
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - While the Danville-Pittsylvania and West Piedmont health districts entered phase 1-B over COVID vaccinations, West Piedmont official Nancy Bell, says that many will not notice the difference.

“It doesn’t mean you are going to see a big change in operations because their is a nation-wide shortage in vaccines.” said Bell.

The West Piedmont health district is partnering with SOVAH health to administer the vaccine, while the Danville-Pittsylvania district is opening point of distribution clinics.

Both say distribution is being directly impacted by the vaccine shortage.

“Timelines are gone out the window because we can’t predict how much vaccine we’ll get and when, we will loosely try to follow our original operating plan and continue that way.” said Bell.

So far, 2,395 doses have been administered in Danville-Pittsylvania, and just over 1,500 in Henry County and Martinsville. Bell says all 400 doses that came to the West Piedmont district in the last shipment have already been given out.

“So now we wait for vaccine, and early on our list are teachers, social workers, and over course folks 65 and over.” said Bell.

Bell says the district has been overwhelmed with calls from people asking about getting the vaccine, but asked for patience until they receive enough doses.

