Suspect wanted after armed robbery of Lynchburg Dollar General Monday night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are asking for help locating a suspect in the armed robbery of a Dollar General store Monday night.

Officers responded shortly before 9 to the store at 6113 Boonsboro Road following a report of an armed robbery. A man went in the store and hinted that he had a gun, obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

He is a white male with khakis, black shoes, and a blue Heritage High School hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with video from a security or doorbell cam can contact 434-455-6065, or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Any helpful tips can be relayed at 434-455-6065.

