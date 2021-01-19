Advertisement

Teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to wait for rescue

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

100 MILE HOUSE, British Columbia (CNN) - Canadian authorities say a missing teenager was found alive thanks in part to his survival skills.

Officials say the 17-year-old was snowmobiling Saturday when he got separated from three family members.

After he got lost, the teenager dug out a snow cave in a tree well and hunkered down with food and water to wait to be rescued.

It took crews over four hours to find him and he was transported off the mountain in good condition. He told the crew he was prepared for a rough night and was thankful towards his rescuers.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue believe the teen’s action contributed to him being safely found and reunited with his family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter
Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Smoking while on oxygen caused Roanoke house fire, explosion
More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets have been recalled because of concerns they could...
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
Generic Coronavirus
More than 7,000 new COVID cases reported in VA Monday
Devin Turner tears up as Fire-EMS members cheer for him.
Salem Fire-EMS members cheer on fellow paramedic after 36-day hospital stay battling COVID-19

Latest News

Elementary school teacher Chris Gollmar created the project to help people reduce their stress....
Sick of 2021? Just Scream! hotline offers relief
A stranded teen snowmobiler uses ingenuity and survival skills to build himself a survival...
Teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to wait for rescue
VDH launches Outbreaks in Higher Education Dashboard
Avril Haines, Biden's choice for intelligence chief, testifies before the Senate intelligence...
Biden’s pick for intelligence chief says agencies have no room for politics
President-elect Joe Biden says his administration's goal is to deliver 100 million doses of...
A new COVID-19 challenge: Mutations rise along with cases