VDH launches Outbreaks in Higher Education Dashboard

(Source: CDC via CNN)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health launched Tuesday a new dashboard that shows COVID-19 outbreaks in Virginia’s higher education institutions.

The Outbreaks in Virginia Higher Education dashboard includes confirmed outbreaks reported to the VDH among public and private colleges and universities since August 1, 2020.

VDH said only distinct confirmed outbreaks investigated by local health departments, and the associated cases and deaths related to those outbreaks are included. An outbreak is defined by two or more confirmed cases associated with a particular setting. The dashboard will not include the total number of cases at an institution.

A separate website created by Virginia colleges and universities gives the number of COVID-19 cases reported at individual institutions. The VDH said it is not involved in the collection of data or the maintenance of that website. Because colleges and universities may use different methods in collecting reporting the number of cases, those numbers may not match the ones provided by the VDH.

