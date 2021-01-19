Advertisement

Virginia Tech and Radford University first day of spring semester

Many students on campus say they expect things to look different this semester.
Many students on campus say they expect things to look different this semester.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University and Virginia Tech welcomed students back for the spring semester, but with slightly different schedules because of the pandemic.

Virginia Tech will have classes online for the first week, then will move to a hybrid and in person schedule.

Radford University will operate with similar COVID-19 guidelines as the fall, but spring break will be observed at the end of the semester.

Many students on campus say they expect things to look different.

Freshman Virginia Tech student Stephan Toussaint II says he knows campus will be a lot quieter.

“I feel like that as this semester comes, I think it’s going to be a lot less students on campus unfortunately. Because a lot of kids are staying home because it didn’t live up to what they wanted to honestly like the first semester. And a lot of my friends are staying home to save money which makes sense,” said freshman Virginia Tech student Stephan Toussaint II.

Toussaint expects to also spend more time studying in the library and being outdoors.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Smoking while on oxygen caused Roanoke house fire, explosion
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter
More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets have been recalled because of concerns they could...
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
Generic Coronavirus
More than 7,000 new COVID cases reported in VA Monday
Devin Turner tears up as Fire-EMS members cheer for him.
Salem Fire-EMS members cheer on fellow paramedic after 36-day hospital stay battling COVID-19

Latest News

Former Governor Terry McAuliffe released his plan to prevent gun violence Tuesday morning.
McAulilffe releases gun violence prevention plan, calls for assault weapon ban
A vaccination is prepared by a Central Shenandoah Health District official.
Central Shenandoah Health District moving to Phase 1b vaccinations
Sidewalk in Monterey, Va., county seat of Highland County.
Highland County faces a second year without Maple Festival
Hometowns See Shortages Of Vaccines As They Enter Phase 1B
Southside health districts are being directly impacted by vaccine shortages
Blessing Bags Project
Blessing Bags Project