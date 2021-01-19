Virginia Tech and Radford University first day of spring semester

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University and Virginia Tech welcomed students back for the spring semester, but with slightly different schedules because of the pandemic.

Virginia Tech will have classes online for the first week, then will move to a hybrid and in person schedule.

Radford University will operate with similar COVID-19 guidelines as the fall, but spring break will be observed at the end of the semester.

Many students on campus say they expect things to look different.

Freshman Virginia Tech student Stephan Toussaint II says he knows campus will be a lot quieter.

“I feel like that as this semester comes, I think it’s going to be a lot less students on campus unfortunately. Because a lot of kids are staying home because it didn’t live up to what they wanted to honestly like the first semester. And a lot of my friends are staying home to save money which makes sense,” said freshman Virginia Tech student Stephan Toussaint II.

Toussaint expects to also spend more time studying in the library and being outdoors.

