Volunteers serve at Rescue Mission for National Day of Service

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Service is a big part of MLK day and that continued this year in the Star City, safely.

Approximately 50 volunteers served at the Rescue Mission throughout today.

That included a group from Elevation Church who worked in the kitchen to prepare lunch.

According to the mission, the need for volunteers is constant.

”So we have volunteers who are here, to honor MLK day, and we’re just so grateful to have them, they’re giving back to the community, helping us in different departments all over the Rescue Mission so we’re just so grateful to have them and the extra help on board with us today,” said Stacy Moris, the volunteer coordinator for the Mission.

Elevation Church staff members also presented the Rescue Mission with a check for $10,000 dollars to help them with day to day operations including housing and feeding those in need.

