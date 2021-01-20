Callaghan Elementary temp. suspends on-site learning after positive cases of COVID-19

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - After multiple positive cases of COVID-19 within the Callaghan Elementary School community, on-site learning will be temporarily suspended through February 1.

According to Alleghany County Public Schools, contact tracing protocols revealed a 20 percent staff exposure rate, meeting the Virginia Department of Health’s threshold to recommend that the school remain predominantly vacant from Wednesday, January 20 through February 3. Both February 2 and February 3 are already designated as teacher workdays.

On-site learning will tentatively resume on February 4 and follow the A/B blended model. Certain groups of building staff will be contacted directly by supervisors for any additional information for placement during the building vacancy period.

Student meals can be picked up Wednesday and Friday at Callaghan Elementary from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Starting Wednesday, meal delivery will begin in the Boiling Spring and Callaghan areas in addition to the pickup option.

“Grab-n-go meals will be provided to all children age 18 and under at the following locations on Monday, Wednesday and Friday through February 1st . Each child will receive 2 breakfast and 2 lunch unitized meals. If children aren’t present, name of parent/guardian and all children receiving meals must be provided. If you have any questions about the meal program, please contact Debra Buckner at 540-863-1812.”

The delivery schedule is as follows:

Boiling Springs Area

-Persinger Memorial United Methodist Church 11:00

-Boiling Spring Elementary School 11:30

-Lone Star Baptist Church 12:00

-Pinnell Chapel United Methodist Church 12:30

Callaghan Area

-Alleghany County Social Services Department 11:00

-Dunlap Fire and Rescue Department 11:40

-Cole Amusement Company 12:10

