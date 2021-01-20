Advertisement

Centra sees decrease in coronavirus patients, anticipates possible February surge

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra officials gave an update Wednesday to say things are looking better – for now.

Their health system has seen some coronavirus relief, but they say it’s not over just yet.

“And we believe we’ve just sort of gone through what is a peak that has occurred in response to Thanksgiving. So, we expect that February’s gonna be a really hard month on our health system and our community,” said Andy Mueller, Centra president and CEO.

Muller says the worst coronavirus activity typically happens five weeks after any given holiday.

Lynchburg General is currently treating 92 patients with coronavirus - down from 133 patients about a week ago - but Mueller says they’re keeping their eyes ahead.

“And if we look at the prior holidays, it’s really about five weeks after the holidays that we start to see the numbers really start to jump up. And we’re clearly not five weeks outside of Christmas,” said Mueller.

Meanwhile, Centra continues to vaccinate staff as the Central Virginia Health District enters Phase 1b for vaccinations.

Centra says they’re working now to begin scheduling vaccinations for that group.

“This scheduling will only be for one, patients that already have an established primary care relationship with a Centra primary care provider and two, fall into the Phase 1a or 1b categories,” said Michael Elliott, chief transformation officer.

But the supply of vaccinations continues to be an issue.

Centra describes it as unpredictable right now as demand increases.

“So we’re going to be in a space of really limited supply for the foreseeable future,” said Elliott.

So far, over 9,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Centra.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Smoking while on oxygen caused Roanoke house fire, explosion
A group of a dozen or so teachers gathered outside the emergency school board meeting Monday...
After teacher outcry, Franklin County changes school plan
Coronavirus generic
COVID percent positive rate down in Virginia
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video

Latest News

The Central Virginia Health District moved into Phase 1b of coronavirus vaccinations Wednesday.
Central Virginia Health District enters Phase 1b of coronavirus vaccinations
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine clinic fills all 4,000 spots
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
As virus surges, states reporting shortages of vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE INFO: Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts