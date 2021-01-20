Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District moving to Phase 1b vaccinations

A vaccination is prepared by a Central Shenandoah Health District official.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In the Central Shenandoah Health District, they began moving from Phase 1a to Phase 1b for vaccine distribution Monday.

They say they have given over 2,300 vaccinations themselves, not counting those administered by Carilion or Augusta Health in the Central Shenandoah District.

”There might be some health districts who are neighboring us who might be at a different part of the Phase 1b than we are,” said Central Shenandoah Health District PIO Laura Lee Wight. “And they might even have different strategies for reaching out to their communities, and they might have different strategies for even having vaccine clinics.”

The Central Shenandoah Health District covers Rockbridge, Bath, and Highland Counties, as well as Augusta and Rockingham.

