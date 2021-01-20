Advertisement

Central Virginia Health District enters Phase 1b of coronavirus vaccinations

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Virginia Health District moved into Phase 1b of coronavirus vaccinations Wednesday.

They’re asking folks to pre-register online if they fall into the Phase 1b group.

They say a long wait time could happen due to a lack of vaccine supply.

Frontline essential workers - including police, fire crews, teachers, mail carriers and grocery store workers - are in the Phase 1b group. People 65 and older or those 16 and older with a medical condition putting them at risk of severe infection are also eligible.

The Central Virginia Health District says many community partners are working together to ensure residents have multiple points of access to receive a vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS
Smoking while on oxygen caused Roanoke house fire, explosion
A group of a dozen or so teachers gathered outside the emergency school board meeting Monday...
After teacher outcry, Franklin County changes school plan
Coronavirus generic
COVID percent positive rate down in Virginia
President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump wishes new administration luck in farewell video

Latest News

Lynchburg General's number of coronavirus patients has decreased since last week, but top...
Centra sees decrease in coronavirus patients, anticipates possible February surge
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine clinic fills all 4,000 spots
A member of staff at the university hospital prepares the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in...
As virus surges, states reporting shortages of vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE INFO: Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts