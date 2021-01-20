Central Virginia Health District enters Phase 1b of coronavirus vaccinations

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Virginia Health District moved into Phase 1b of coronavirus vaccinations Wednesday.

They’re asking folks to pre-register online if they fall into the Phase 1b group.

They say a long wait time could happen due to a lack of vaccine supply.

Frontline essential workers - including police, fire crews, teachers, mail carriers and grocery store workers - are in the Phase 1b group. People 65 and older or those 16 and older with a medical condition putting them at risk of severe infection are also eligible.

The Central Virginia Health District says many community partners are working together to ensure residents have multiple points of access to receive a vaccine.

