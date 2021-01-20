Advertisement

Cline issues statement on President Joe Biden’s inauguration

Rep. Ben Cline
Rep. Ben Cline(WVIR)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — Congressman Ben Cline issued a statement on Wednesday following the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The statement, per a press release from Cline’s office, is as follows:

“I attended today’s Inauguration of President Joe Biden out of respect for the office of the Presidency and to commemorate the peaceful transfer of power that has become a cornerstone of our American Republic,” Cline said. “However, we must forge beyond this moment in history to meet the short and long-term challenges facing our country. As I have for the last two years, I will continue to support fiscal responsibility and reducing burdensome regulations, defeating the COVID-19 virus while getting Americans back to work and back in school, securing our borders, and supporting our brave men and women in uniform. After four years of progress, we cannot afford a third term of the Obama era’s failed policies. Already, the Biden Administration has announced a first-day agenda that will drag our country backward during a time in which our Nation desperately needs to move forward. With Democrats controlling both Chambers of Congress and the White House, I will continue to strongly advocate for the commonsense conservative values of the citizens of Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District.”

Congressman Ben Cline

